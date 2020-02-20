Har govt committed to secure state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi, Beas water: Guv Arya

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday told the state assembly that the BJP-JJP government is committed to secure the state's legitimate share of surplus Ravi Beas waters through the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal. Arya made the remark while addressing the state assembly on the first day of its budget session.

“Every possible effort will be made to bring to Haryana its legitimate share of surplus Ravi Beas waters through the SYL canal at the earliest,” he said. A governor's address to the assembly reflects the government's stand on various issues, besides its programmes and policies.

With the BJP-led coalition government in Haryana observing 2020 as "Sushashan Sankalp Varsh", Governor Arya also told the assembly that the ruling dispensation would focus on launching several new good governance initiatives. The government would also later submit a report card and reward employees and departments doing exemplary work, he said.

“The government has decided to celebrate the year 2020 as 'Sushashan Sankalp Varsh'. It will, therefore, focus on launching several new good governance initiatives and on improving service delivery to citizens by every department and across the state throughout the year," he said. "On the occasion of the next 'Good Governance Day' on December 25, 2020, the government will submit its report card on its initiatives and reward officers, employees and departments which perform exemplary work,” he said.

The governor concluded his speech in about nine minutes after reading out only a part of the 27-page address and told the House that the rest of it be treated as having been read. PTI SUN VSD

