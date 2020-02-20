Russia rejects allegations it carried out cyber attack on Georgia - RIA

Russia's Foreign Ministry on Thursday denied allegations Moscow was behind a large-scale cyber attack on Georgia last year that knocked thousands of Georgian websites offline and disrupted national television broadcasts, the RIA news agency reported.

Britain and the United States joined Georgia earlier on Thursday in blaming Russia for the attack.

"Russia did not plan and is not planning to interfere in Georgia's internal affairs in any way," RIA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying.

