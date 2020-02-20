Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab Assembly: AAP says need to learn from Delhi education model

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 21:42 IST
Punjab Assembly: AAP says need to learn from Delhi education model

Aam Aadmi Party legislators on Thursday said there was a need to learn from the education system in Delhi in order to raise teaching standards in Punjab's government schools. Participating in a discussion on non-official resolution during the Budget session of the Punjab Assembly, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Baljinder Kaur sought formation of a committee of legislators to visit Delhi in order to learn from the education system of the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.

The resolution pertained to preparation of a master plan to build sufficient and safe buildings for government primary and elementary schools in the state and sanction special funds for this purpose and also rope in interested NRIs in this social project. Kaur claimed that the education sector in Punjab was in the "doldrums".

"Punjab spends just 10 per cent of the budget on education whereas in Delhi, 26 per cent of the budget is spent on education. When the state has just 10 per cent budget for education, then how can one expect good result," asked Kaur. "There can be only one master plan for improving education in Punjab. A committee of members can be formed and it should visit Delhi and see government schools there. It will also be better to meet Delhi education minister there and learn how students in government schools there were performing better," the Talwandi Sabo MLA said.

The AAP is in power in Delhi. Earlier, AAP legislator Aman Arora also hailed the Delhi model of education and said against the national average of 16 per cent of the budget spent on education, 26 per cent is spent in Delhi.

He claimed that private schools were operating like "shops" in Punjab and charging exorbitant fee from parents. "We need to be serious about education in Punjab," said Arora.

Another AAP member Budh Ram said the strength of school students in government schools in Punjab has dropped from 24.92 lakh to 23.29 lakh. Congress MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, while taking on the AAP members, said the spending on advertisements by the Delhi government was to the tune of Rs 650 crore whereas Punjab spends just Rs 20 crore on ads.

"Political leaders should always praise the state government for doing good things for the state rather than criticising it all the time," said Nagra. "We are giving power subsidy of Rs 9,500 crore where as it was just Rs 2,220 crore in Delhi.

"They (AAP MLAs) are giving example of Delhi here. Our state is an agricultural state while Delhi is a business state. There is a difference between Delhi and Punjab," he said. Another Congress MLA Harpartap Singh Ajnala asked for giving border allowance to teachers working in border areas of the state to improve education standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Small details, big picture, key to Hamilton's next F1 deal

Lewis Hamilton says small details, and the bigger picture of what he does after Formula One, will be key to his next contract.The six times world champions deal with Mercedes runs out at the end of 2020, and the 35-year-old looks set to agr...

UP: Video of celebratory firing by BJP MLA's son goes viral, police launch probe

Police in western Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district on Thursday initiated a probe after a local BJP MLAs son was allegedly found involved in celebratory firing during a wedding function despite a ban on the practice. A video of the undate...

Gadkari meets Swedish minister, discusses sustainable infrastructure

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday met Swedish Minister for Infrastructure Tomas Eneroth. Both discussed sustainable infrastructure to improve the lives of people in India and Sweden.Minister Shri Nitin...

UPDATE 2-Pound plumbs 3-month low as dollar juggernaut rolls on

Sterling plunged to a three-month low against the dollar on Thursday as the U.S. currencys broad-based strength swept away recent pound gains that were driven by the appointment of a new, potentially high-spending British finance minister.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020