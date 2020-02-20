Sedition charges slapped on girl for shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad'
Sedition charges were slapped on the girl -- Amulya -- who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday.
Sedition charges were slapped on the girl -- Amulya -- who raised 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday. Police said that a case has been registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Amulya.
The police will first interrogate her and then she will be produced before a court, officials said. Commotion marred the function of Owaisi here when the girl managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans -- 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad.'
She wanted to differentiate between 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' but organisers and cops on duty whisked her away. Owaisi himself rushed to take the mike from her. He was having a one-on-one with the public here.
Owaisi said: "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare Liye Bharat Zindabad Tha, Zindabad Rahega." (ANI)
