Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman raises pro-Pak slogans at anti-CAA stir in Bengaluru

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 22:58 IST
Woman raises pro-Pak slogans at anti-CAA stir in Bengaluru

Leaving the organisers of an event to protest against the CAA, NRC and NRP here red-faced,

a young woman on Thursday raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan in the presence of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who denounced

her action and asserted "we are for India". BJP targeted the Congress over the incident, alleging the

protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were a "joint venture between Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by

@INCIndia." The Congress too condemned the woman's conduct and

demanded stern action. The woman, identified as Amulya Leona, asked people to

shout with her "Pakistan Zindabad" thrice after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited

her to address the gathering soon after Owaisi came on the stage.

A baffled Owaisi rushed to snatch the mike from her and was joined by others who tried to remove her from the state.

But the woman was adamant and raised the slogan again repeatedly.

Later, the police stepped in and removed her from the dais.

The woman had been taken into custody, police said adding she might be charged with sedition.

Owaisi, who addressed the gathering later, said he did not agree with the woman, whom he described as "so called

liberal" and asked all liberals to refrain from any events involving Muslims.

"Neither me nor my party has any link with her. We denounce her. The organisers should not have invited her here.

If I knew this, I would not have come here. We are for India and we no way support our enemy nation Pakistan. Our entire

drive is to save India," the AIMIM MP said. He asked people to refrain from liberals. If they

(liberals) were so concerned about the Muslims and CAA, they should have their own Shaheen Bagh kind of protests.

Speaking about CAA, Owaisi alleged it "smacked of governments hatred" towards Muslims and was against poor.

"The law is aimed at making Muslims stateless," he charged.

Owaisi flayed the BJP government in Karnataka for booking a parent and the headmistress of a school for alleged

derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi made by a class six student in a drama at a school in Bidar.

The AIMIM chief asserted that his love for India is unquestionable because his family had chosen to stay in the

country after the partition. JD(S) corporator Imran Pasha claimed Amulya was planted

by some rival group to disrupt the event. The woman, he said, was not in the list of speakers and

demanded that the police investigate the matter seriously. The state BJP took to the twitter to condemn the

development. Anti-CAA Activist Amulya Leona shouts PAKISTAN ZINDABAD

in the presence of AIMIM Chief @asadowaisi at Bengaluru. Truth is that protests against #CAA are a joint venture between

Pakistan & Anti-National Forces led by @INCIndia. Those who support Pakistan should go there forever, it tweeted.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Praveen Shetty faction) staged

separate demonstrations in the city, demanding externment of Amulya Leona.PTI GMS

VS VS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Lana Del Rey calls off her European tour after losing voice

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey recently cancelled her music tours scheduled to take place in the UK and Europe. According to Variety magazine, the tours have been called off due to an unspecified illness that the singer is going th...

Nepal paper defiant after China slams virus criticism

Kathmandu, Feb 20 AFP A Nepalese newspaper on Thursday slammed Beijing for trying to muzzle free speech after it was accused of deliberate and malicious smearing by the Chinese embassy in the Himalayan nation. The embassy had sharply critic...

Lab-grown meat? Dutch start-up keeps pork on your plate without wrecking the planet

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Feb 20 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Dutch start-up may have found a workaround for eco-conscious consumers struggling to give up meat pork grown in a laboratory that doesnt harm animals or damage the planet.Meatable ...

Asian elephant in Argentina packs trunk for long trip to Brazil

Mara the elephant is packing for what may be the final trip of her 54-year life spent globe-trotting from India to Germany before joining circuses in Montevideo and Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she has been for the last 25 years.Now she i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020