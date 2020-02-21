Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign raised $11 mln in January
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren raised $11 million in January for her presidential bid, but spent nearly all the money her campaign had amassed and ended the month with only $2.3 million in cash, a campaign finance disclosure showed on Thursday.
Warren outraised several rivals, including former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but went into the Iowa caucuses with less cash than both.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
