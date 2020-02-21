Daughter Ivanka, son-in law Jared Kushner to accompany Trump during India visit

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, informed sources said on Friday. Both the daughter, as well as her husband, are senior advisors to the United States President.

The four are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad and then to Agra, where they will see the Taj Mahal, before arriving in New Delhi. A high-level delegation, including US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Director, Office of Management and Budget, Mick Mulvaney, is likely to accompany the US President to India.

This will be Trump's first official tour to India. The visiting dignitary is also expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, named 'Namaste Trump,' on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year. The 38-year-old first daughter had earlier visited Hyderabad to attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.