Delhi's law and order 'deteriorated' under Amit Shah, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh
Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday alleged that the law and order situation in national capital 'deteriorated' after Amit Shah became the Home Minister. "The law and order situation of Delhi has changed from bad to worse after Amit Shah became Home Minister," said Sanjay Singh at a press conference here.
He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing divisive politics. "BJP is playing divisive politics in the entire country, it is creating rift between Hindus and Muslims," he said.
Meanwhile, speaking over US First Lady Melania Trump's slated visit to a Delhi school, Singh said, "The work that the Kejriwal government has done is being talked about not only in Delhi or India but throughout the world. Its a matter of honour for us that the US First lady is coming to see the happiness class of a Delhi government school." The AAP leader said that the Delhi government's mohalla clinic model is being adopted by different states.
"Our mohalla clinic model is being adopted by different states. Our education model is appreciated by the Maharashtra and Jharkhand and they are thinking about adopting it," Singh added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
