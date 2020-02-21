Elgar Parishad: Maha can conduct parallel probe, says Patil

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Friday said the state government can

carry out an independent and parallel inquiry in the Elgar Parishad case despite the probe being taken over the by the

federal National Investigation Agency. While the state government allowed the case, which

relates to a conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017 in which alleged inflammatory speeches were made, to be handed over to

the NIA, the NCP and Congress, partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, had opposed it.

Patil, however, said there were no differences in the MVA government on NIA taking over the Elgar Parishad probe.

"Even if the NIA has taken over the case, the state government can conduct an independent and parallel inquiry

into the case and a decision to this effect may be taken by the state government soon," he said.

He said the Centre was delaying GST dues and central tax share to Maharashtra ever since the MVA under Uddhav

Thackeray took charge, adding "my assumption is that the Centre's financial position is not sound".

"I am not of the opinion that they are deliberately delaying the dues. Any government at the Centre treats all

states impartially," he said. Patil said the meeting between CM Thackeray and Prime

Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi will discuss pending dues of the state.

Patil said a decision on the National Population Register exercise would take place after all constituents of

the government study its questionnaire. "NPR is a census and there is no question of opposing

the census. Only important thing is what sort of questions will be asked. We will discuss this and take a unanimous

decision," Patil, a senior NCP leader, said.

