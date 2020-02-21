Left Menu
LDF to launch door-to-door anti-CAA campaign in Kerala from Mar 10

After a key state committee meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Convenor of Left Democratic Front (LDF) A Vijayaraghavan on Friday said that LDF will be launching a door to door campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state from March 10.

Convenor of Left Democratic Front (LDF) A. Vijayaraghavan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

LDF will organise a constitution protection meet and people from other parties will also be welcomed, he said. Speaking on the human chain conducted by the party against CAA and NRC in January, the convenor said, "We evaluated the success of the human chain where people in large numbers participated. It showed that people are against dividing people into religious lines."

Slamming the United Democratic Front (UDF), Vijayaraghavan said, "UDF tried to distance itself from the protest by LDF. Its stand is only to weaken the LDF, but not to oppose policies of Narendra Modi's campaign." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

