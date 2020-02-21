Amulya was not invited to anti-CAA protest, says event oragniser

Imran Pasha, who organised the anti-CAA protests here where 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan was raised, said on Friday that Amulya was not invited to the event. "We were the organisers of the event. At around 6:45 pm, when I and Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi were entering the stage area, we did not notice Amulya was present there. I did not invite her," Pasha told ANI.

"All of a sudden, someone announced her name and gave her the mike to speak. Owaisi was supposed to go to offer namaz at that time. As soon as he heard about Pakistan, he turned back and went to stop her. Then I also went towards Amulya and stopped her," he added. Pasha said that Amulya took part in many anti-CAA protests but never made any anti-national statements before.

Amulya raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan at an anti-CAA protest organised here on Thursday where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was also invited. A case has been registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against the student. (ANI)

