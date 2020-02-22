Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bloomberg campaign builds out digital arm Hawkfish ahead of 2020 election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 08:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 08:55 IST
Bloomberg campaign builds out digital arm Hawkfish ahead of 2020 election

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign has pumped $25.7 million into the billionaire candidate's little-known digital arm Hawkfish since he entered the race last November, according to disclosures to the Federal Election Commission.

Hawkfish LLC, which was founded by the former New York mayor in 2019, has been rapidly hiring tech executives, data scientists, software engineers and machine learning experts to try and counter Republican President Donald Trump's digital advantage ahead of the November 2020 election. The company, which is based out of the Bloomberg campaign's midtown Manhattan headquarters, now has at least 200 employees.

Bloomberg, who was attacked during his first debate Wednesday by the other Democratic rivals vying to unseat Trump, is spending unparalleled amounts of money on his advertising campaign. According to campaign disclosures filed this week, the Bloomberg campaign has spent $409 million on his run through January, with most of the money funding a TV advertising blitz. It has spent $87 million on Google and Facebook ads, according to Democratic digital firm Bully Pulpit Interactive. .

Hawkfish describes itself on its LinkedIn page as "a new startup to build state-of-the-art data and tech infrastructure for Democratic candidates, good causes and common sense solutions." Ex-Facebook chief marketing officer Gary Briggs, former Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck hold senior positions and on Thursday, CNBC reported that Hawkfish had hired ad executive Tim Castree, who was previously North America CEO of WPP Group subsidiary GroupM.

Other staff and advisors include alumni from Google, ad tech firm The Trade Desk and Goldman Sachs, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Eric Kuhn, who has described himself as the first agent in Hollywood to focus on social media during his time at United Talent Agency, has also joined Hawkfish as a senior advisor working on digital organizing and influencers, a signal that the campaign could build on its recent controversial strategy of paying popular Instagram meme accounts to post content.

The campaign has said that Hawkfish will continue to be funded "in a big way" through November, regardless of whether Bloomberg wins the nomination. "Bloomberg is not only the best funded, but candidly far and away the most sophisticated with data," said JT Kostman, a data scientist who worked on social media strategy for Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign.

By using social network analysis to identify the most influential people and targeting them to share messages, Hawkfish is able to create a sense that "everyone is saying this," he said. Hawkfish says that it has previously done work for Democratic candidates in 2019 state elections in Virginia and Kentucky, but calls Bloomberg's campaign "our first major customer."

The campaign said Hawkfish sees itself as competing with the digital team run by Trump's now campaign manager Brad Parscale in 2016, running a data-driven operation to create content and push paid ads to target voters. The name, according to the campaign, comes from Bloomberg's interest in marine life. When he was mayor of New York, he installed giant fish tanks at City Hall and the offices of his financial news and data firm Bloomberg LLC are known for housing aquariums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand were 116-2 at tea on day 2 of first Test

New Zealand were 116 for two in their first innings at tea in reply to Indias total of 165 on the second day of the opening Test at Basin Reserve here on Saturday. Kane Williamson 46 and Ross Taylor 22 were at the crease during the break.In...

South Korea reports 142 more coronavirus cases, total 346

Seoul, Feb 22 AFP South Korea reported 142 more coronavirus cases Saturday morning, bringing the nationwide total to 346. An additional death was also reported, bringing the total to two, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...

Doncic pours in 33 as Mavs dump Magic

Luka Doncic scored 33 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out eight assists, Maxi Kleber scored a career-high 26 points off the bench, and the Dallas Mavericks held off the host Orlando Magic 122-106 on Friday. Kleber did much of his dam...

China's coronavirus death toll crosses 2,300, WHO team to visit Wuhan

The death toll in Chinas novel coronavirus climbed to 2,345 with 109 more deaths reported, while the confirmed cases rose to 76,288 as a team of WHO experts, currently in the country to investigate the COVID-19 outbreak, is expected to visi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020