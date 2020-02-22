NCP factions come face to face during Supriya Sule''s speech

Supporters of two rival NCP leaders raised slogans against each other when party MP

Supriya Sule was addressing workers at Paithan city in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

The incident took place on Friday. When the Baramati MP was addressing NCP workers, the

supporters of party leader Datta Gorde, who had contested the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls, and those of former MLA

Bhausaheb Wagchoure came face to face. The rival factions started raising slogans against

each other, which disrupted Sule's speech. Sule had to intervene and pacify the members of both

the groups. After the sloganeering ended, Sule continued her

speech and reprimanded the members for their misbehaviour. "NCP chief Sharad Pawar has put in tremendous efforts

to build the party...If the party workers behave in this manner again, they will have to face me," she warned.

