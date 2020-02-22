Left Menu
Development News Edition

City all ready to welcome President Trump, says Agra DM

American President Donald Trump will be in Agra for a total of two hours and the administration has made all arrangements for his visit, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Agra (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 18:58 IST
City all ready to welcome President Trump, says Agra DM
Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh speaking at a press conference on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

American President Donald Trump will be in Agra for a total of two hours and the administration has made all arrangements for his visit, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narain Singh said on Saturday. "The Chief Minister had advised us to celebrate this like a festival. The Culture Department of the UP government sent us 3,000 artists who will take part in various programmes. Over 300 artists are working (to beautify places) near Kheria Airport. We have identified 21 spots where stages will be set up for different kind of cultural programmes on February 24," Singh said at a press conference here.

Speaking about the day when preparations had started for the event, the DM said, "We got to know that President Trump is coming to Agra on February 15. We held a meeting and began working in tandem with the Municipal Corporation, PWD, ADA and others. We had set a target to complete on infrastructure-related work by Saturday." Singh said that citizens have been asked to welcome President Trump, along the entire route from Kheria airport to Agra.

"There will be citizens, including senior children and common people, along the left and right along the entire stretch of road from Kheria airport to Taj Mahal which is exactly 10.5 kilometers. They have been asked to come to welcome the President. Arrangements have also made been made to provide water, food to them and there will also be toilets for the people," he said. He also said that the security checks, mapping of structures and verification of people on both the main and the contingency route have been completed.

Trump, accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner along with the US delegation will visit Agra on February 24. Agra has been spruced up ahead of Trump's visit. Walls on the route from Kheria airport to the Taj Mahal are painted with images of the US flag and the US President with "Namaste Trump" written under it.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Taj Mahal will remain closed for the general public from 12 noon on February 24 during the US President's visit. Trump will be on a two-day visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia plans to release interim jet crash report as probe continues

Ethiopia plans to release an interim report into a deadly Boeing 737 MAX crash, which killed 157 passengers and crew, ahead of the first anniversary of the accident next month, according to an official speaking on Saturday.We are not ready ...

Come up with new and innovative solutions to challenges faced

by farmers Hyderabad, Feb 22 PTIVice President MVenkaiahNaiduon Saturday called upon scientists and researchers to come up with new innovations and ideas to find solutions to thechallenges faced by Indian farmers. He said there has to be a ...

Pakistan wrestlers' stay sponsored by world body for Asian meet

The three-member Pakistan squad and 17 others from different countries are competing at the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championship with the financial support of world governing body UWW. The National Federations are supposed to pay for their ...

Modi govt gave loans to 'crony friends', but no debt relief for farmers, alleges Cong

Accusing the Modi government of waiving loans of crony capitalists worth nearly Rs 8 lakh crore, the Congress on Saturday demanded that the names of those people whose debt has been written off be made public and a high-level committee be c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020