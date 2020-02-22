SIT in AP to probe 'irregularities' of Naidu regime

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities of the previous government led by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party. The ten-member SIT team will be headed by Dr Kolli Raghuram Reddy, IPS, DIG Intelligence.

The SIT will probe all major policies, projects, programs and key administrative actions -- in which corrupt practices have allegedly taken place. The government formed the SIT based on the interim report of the cabinet subcommittee. YSRCP said that those who siphoned off public money will have to face the wrath.

"Constituting SIT shows the transparency of the government. Whatever the previous government has done related to black money will be out. An official team has been appointed with enough power to call anyone to their bench," Manoj Kothari, YSRCP spokesperson told ANI. "No one from the government is part of the investigating team," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

