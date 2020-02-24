Marianne Williamson, failed Democratic candidate, endorses Bernie Sanders' presidential bid
Marianne Williamson, who made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for president, has thrown her support behind former rival Bernie Sanders, appearing at a rally with him in Texas.
Sanders appears to be gaining momentum in the Democratic primary contest after winning in both New Hampshire and Nevada. Williamson, a self-help guru, has a faithful following but failed to gain traction beyond her more devout fans.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
