Marianne Williamson, failed Democratic candidate, endorses Bernie Sanders' presidential bid

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 05:24 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 05:04 IST
Representative Image

Marianne Williamson, who made an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for president, has thrown her support behind former rival Bernie Sanders, appearing at a rally with him in Texas.

Sanders appears to be gaining momentum in the Democratic primary contest after winning in both New Hampshire and Nevada. Williamson, a self-help guru, has a faithful following but failed to gain traction beyond her more devout fans.

