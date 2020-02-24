Trump lands in western Indian city for start of two-day visit
U.S. President Donald Trump arrived on Monday in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad for a two-day trip aimed at reinvigorating ties between the world's biggest democracies that have been strained by trade rows.
Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania, will attend a rally at a giant stadium in the city, the political home of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
