Trump lands in western Indian city for start of two-day visit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived on Monday in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad for a two-day trip aimed at reinvigorating ties between the world's biggest democracies that have been strained by trade rows.

Trump, accompanied by his wife, Melania, will attend a rally at a giant stadium in the city, the political home of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

