Trump, wife try spinning ''charkha'' at Sabarmati Ashram

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Monday tried their hands at spinning the 'charkha' (spinning wheel) at the Sabarmati Ashram here. Accompanied by PM Narendra Modu, the US president and his wife went around the Ashram, before resuming the roadshow from the airport to the Motera stadium. "To my great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thank you for this wonderful visit," Trump wrote in the Ashram visitors' book. The US President was briefed about Gandhiji and the importance of charkha as a symbol of self-reliance. Trump reached Ahmedabad at 11.37 am for the first leg of his India visit.

