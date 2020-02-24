Left Menu
After Delhi poll win, AAP launches ''politics of work'' campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party, following its landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly polls earlier this

month, on Monday launched its 'Politics of Work' national outreach programme from Maharashtra.

As per a party release, the campaign will go on till March 23 and aims to bring the "Kejriwal model of development"

to every household in the state. "This will ensure that, like in Delhi, politics and

governance across the nation will revolve around real issues concerning the people. Under this campaign, comparisons will

be drawn between the Kejriwal model of development in Delhi and the Maharashtra model," it said.

This will allow people to understand better the change that has come into the lives of people in Delhi due to AAP's

"politics of work", the release claimed. The party statement said its massive victory in the

Delhi polls, where it won 62 out of 70 seats, was due to transformative development across all sectors, including

schools, hospitals, water, electricity and women's safety. It claimed the Kejriwal model of development in Delhi

was being adopted in many states, with several governments starting 'mohalla (locality) clinics" and making changes in

the education sector on the lines of the ones introduced by the Arvind Kedriwal government.

It said the work done in Delhi by the AAP government had awakened people across the country who are now disgusted

with the traditional politics of caste and religion.

