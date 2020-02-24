Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babulal Marandi elected BJP-LP leader in Jharkhand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:44 IST
Babulal Marandi elected BJP-LP leader in Jharkhand

Former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi was on Monday unanimously elected as leader of the BJP Legislative Party. Marandi had on February 17 merged his Jharkhand

Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) (JVM-P) party with the BJP at a formal merger ceremony in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh told a press conference that Marandi was elected to the post by all the

party MLAs. He said legislators will give a letter to the office of Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato regarding election of Marandi

as the Leader of the BJP-LP following which the JVM-P leader will be announced Leader of the Opposition in the 81-member House.

Singh said Marandi's name was proposed by MLA Anant Kumar Ojha, approved by MLAs Nilkanth Singh Munda and Biranchi Narayan, and supported by Kedar Hazra. He said the MLAs elected their leader on the call of the party's central observer Muralidhar Rao.

In all, 25 BJP MLAs were present. MLA Dullhu Mahto could not come, Singh added. "Everyone is happy on Marandi's return to the party-fold," he added.

BJP national vice-president Om Prakash Mathur, state unit president Laxman Gilua, MP Sunil Singh and state unit

general secretary Deepak Prakash were present in the meeting, Singh said. Marandi headed the first BJP government in the state in 2000.

He, however, quit the party following differences with the party leadership and floated JVM-P in 2006. The saffron party had not elected its Legislative Party

leader after the state polls in November-December last year. With the arrival of Marandi, the BJP's number has swelled to 26 in the Jharkhand Assembly.

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD has a combined strength of 47 in the House. PTI PVR SNS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Leader of Merkel's CDU says party to elect new chairperson on April 25

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU said on Monday her party would hold a congress on April 25 to elect a new chairperson and said possible candidates would announce this week whether they want to run.Anne...

Iran denies virus coverup and claim of 50 deaths

Tehran, Feb 24 AFP Irans government vowed Monday to be transparent after being accused of covering up the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside China, dismissing claims the toll could be as high as 50. The authorities in the Islamic republ...

New e-form to reduce time, cost for starting biz: Govt

The government on Monday introduced a new electronic form for incorporation of companies, saying the initiative will help in reducing time and cost of starting a business in the country. SPICe, an integrated web form, would have two parts -...

Institutions under IoE Scheme foundation stones in making New India: HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Public and Private institutions which were considered to be given the status of Institutions of Eminence on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020