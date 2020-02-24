Germany's CDU to decide on Merkel successor in April

Angela Merkel's center-right CDU will choose a new leader at a special congress on April 25, sources told AFP on Monday, as the party scrambles to prepare for the veteran German chancellor's departure.

Merkel's Christian Democratic Union was plunged into turmoil after her heir apparent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, resigned as party leader this month over her supposed failure to stop regional lawmakers from cooperating with the far right. The surprise move threw open the race to succeed Merkel, who has been in power for more than 14 years and plans to bow out at the next general elections slated for 2021.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, widely known as "AKK", held top-level talks with party grandees in Berlin on Monday to decide the way forward. Sources close to the talks told AFP that they had agreed to hold an extraordinary congress on April 25 to anoint a new chairman, who would then be almost sure to become the party's candidate for chancellor.

The top-level deliberations came a day after the CDU suffered its second-worst result ever in a regional election, coming third in Hamburg with just 11.5 percent of the vote. It is also engulfed in an internal debate as to how it should position itself against the extremes of right and left that have reshaped the nation's political landscape.

After barely a year as head of the party, AKK announced her resignation on February 10. It came after regional lawmakers in the eastern state of Thuringia defied an edict from Berlin not to ally with the extremes, by voting with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

It was the latest sign that the defense minister had failed to stamp her authority on the CDU and become a credible candidate to succeed Merkel, who according to polls is still Germany's most popular politician. Her experience also laid bare the challenge for her successor -- how to make their mark while Merkel remains in office as chancellor.

"The CDU is a party in the stranglehold of a lame-duck leader," the top-selling Bild daily wrote. The next chancellor candidate "must, first of all, pull the CDU back from the abyss, otherwise, they can forget about winning the next election", it added.

In the starting blocks are two politicians who promise to break with Merkel's centrist course and lead the CDU rightwards, in a bid to win back voters from AfD. While Friedrich Merz recently described her fourth government as "abysmal", young Health Minister Jens Spahn is a rising party star.

Facing them are two more moderate candidates: North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet and Norbert Roettgen, a former environment minister dismissed by Merkel in 2012. The choice of leader will set the tone for the future of a party that has dominated German politics since the federal republic was founded in 1949.

Polls highlight the urgent need for action, as only 27 percent say they would back the CDU, ahead of 23 percent for the Greens and 14 percent for the far right. Beyond the high-profile personalities, the conservatives also need to clarify what they stand for in an increasingly splintered political landscape that hinders stable majorities, be it in Berlin or the 16 state parliaments.

Top of the list is whether the CDU will stick to its rigid policy of refusing to cooperate with either the far right or the far left, an increasingly difficult position to maintain. Thuringia is a textbook case, as last year's regional elections produced no clear governing majority following a surge by the AfD.

CDU state lawmakers voted with the far-right, breaching a historic political taboo, to install a liberal state premier. But after a nationwide outcry, the regional CDU retreated -- only to be publicly rebuked by Berlin chiefs for its plan to "tolerate" a minority government led by radical-left successors of the one-party state in communist East Germany.

Der Spiegel magazine labeled the CDU's zig-zagging "self-destruction" by "a party without direction or a strategic center".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.