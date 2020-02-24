Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's CDU to decide on Merkel successor in April

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 17:54 IST
Germany's CDU to decide on Merkel successor in April
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Angela Merkel's center-right CDU will choose a new leader at a special congress on April 25, sources told AFP on Monday, as the party scrambles to prepare for the veteran German chancellor's departure.

Merkel's Christian Democratic Union was plunged into turmoil after her heir apparent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, resigned as party leader this month over her supposed failure to stop regional lawmakers from cooperating with the far right. The surprise move threw open the race to succeed Merkel, who has been in power for more than 14 years and plans to bow out at the next general elections slated for 2021.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, widely known as "AKK", held top-level talks with party grandees in Berlin on Monday to decide the way forward. Sources close to the talks told AFP that they had agreed to hold an extraordinary congress on April 25 to anoint a new chairman, who would then be almost sure to become the party's candidate for chancellor.

The top-level deliberations came a day after the CDU suffered its second-worst result ever in a regional election, coming third in Hamburg with just 11.5 percent of the vote. It is also engulfed in an internal debate as to how it should position itself against the extremes of right and left that have reshaped the nation's political landscape.

After barely a year as head of the party, AKK announced her resignation on February 10. It came after regional lawmakers in the eastern state of Thuringia defied an edict from Berlin not to ally with the extremes, by voting with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

It was the latest sign that the defense minister had failed to stamp her authority on the CDU and become a credible candidate to succeed Merkel, who according to polls is still Germany's most popular politician. Her experience also laid bare the challenge for her successor -- how to make their mark while Merkel remains in office as chancellor.

"The CDU is a party in the stranglehold of a lame-duck leader," the top-selling Bild daily wrote. The next chancellor candidate "must, first of all, pull the CDU back from the abyss, otherwise, they can forget about winning the next election", it added.

In the starting blocks are two politicians who promise to break with Merkel's centrist course and lead the CDU rightwards, in a bid to win back voters from AfD. While Friedrich Merz recently described her fourth government as "abysmal", young Health Minister Jens Spahn is a rising party star.

Facing them are two more moderate candidates: North Rhine-Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet and Norbert Roettgen, a former environment minister dismissed by Merkel in 2012. The choice of leader will set the tone for the future of a party that has dominated German politics since the federal republic was founded in 1949.

Polls highlight the urgent need for action, as only 27 percent say they would back the CDU, ahead of 23 percent for the Greens and 14 percent for the far right. Beyond the high-profile personalities, the conservatives also need to clarify what they stand for in an increasingly splintered political landscape that hinders stable majorities, be it in Berlin or the 16 state parliaments.

Top of the list is whether the CDU will stick to its rigid policy of refusing to cooperate with either the far right or the far left, an increasingly difficult position to maintain. Thuringia is a textbook case, as last year's regional elections produced no clear governing majority following a surge by the AfD.

CDU state lawmakers voted with the far-right, breaching a historic political taboo, to install a liberal state premier. But after a nationwide outcry, the regional CDU retreated -- only to be publicly rebuked by Berlin chiefs for its plan to "tolerate" a minority government led by radical-left successors of the one-party state in communist East Germany.

Der Spiegel magazine labeled the CDU's zig-zagging "self-destruction" by "a party without direction or a strategic center".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Leader of Merkel's CDU says party to elect new chairperson on April 25

The leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU said on Monday her party would hold a congress on April 25 to elect a new chairperson and said possible candidates would announce this week whether they want to run.Anne...

Iran denies virus coverup and claim of 50 deaths

Tehran, Feb 24 AFP Irans government vowed Monday to be transparent after being accused of covering up the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside China, dismissing claims the toll could be as high as 50. The authorities in the Islamic republ...

New e-form to reduce time, cost for starting biz: Govt

The government on Monday introduced a new electronic form for incorporation of companies, saying the initiative will help in reducing time and cost of starting a business in the country. SPICe, an integrated web form, would have two parts -...

Institutions under IoE Scheme foundation stones in making New India: HRD Minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of the Public and Private institutions which were considered to be given the status of Institutions of Eminence on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020