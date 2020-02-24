Left Menu
Unnecessary info on NPR being spread; don''t fear CAA: TN CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  Updated: 24-02-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 18:27 IST
(EDS: Removes paras; edits throughout) Coimbatore, Feb 24 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K

Palaniswami on Monday asserted that minorities need not fear the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National

Population Register (NPR). Talking to reporters at the airport here, Palaniswami

said the government has made its stand clear on the fear being expressed by a section of the minorities.

Some were unnecessarily trying to create fear among the Muslims on the National Population Register and wanted to

blame the government by spreading false information, he said adding that minorities would not be affected by the CAA or the

NPR. He said the NPR was taken once in 10 years and it was

the DMK government which started it in the state in 2011. Replying to a question on increasing debts of the state

government, the chief minister attributed it to spending on various developmental works.

On DMK president M K Stalin's remarks that there were lesser debts during the party regime, Palaniswami said the

present government was paying interest on the debts 'created' by the previous DMK government.

Noting that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary has been announced as Girl Child Protection

Day, he said that according to the National Crime Record Bureau, Chennai and Coimbatore were considered as the most

safest cities for women. PTI NVM NVG

NVG NVG

