Unnecessary info on NPR being spread; don''t fear CAA: TN CM

(EDS: Removes paras; edits throughout) Coimbatore, Feb 24 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K
Palaniswami on Monday asserted that minorities need not fear the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National
Population Register (NPR). Talking to reporters at the airport here, Palaniswami
said the government has made its stand clear on the fear being expressed by a section of the minorities.
Some were unnecessarily trying to create fear among the Muslims on the National Population Register and wanted to
blame the government by spreading false information, he said adding that minorities would not be affected by the CAA or the
NPR. He said the NPR was taken once in 10 years and it was
the DMK government which started it in the state in 2011. Replying to a question on increasing debts of the state
government, the chief minister attributed it to spending on various developmental works.
On DMK president M K Stalin's remarks that there were lesser debts during the party regime, Palaniswami said the
present government was paying interest on the debts 'created' by the previous DMK government.
Noting that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary has been announced as Girl Child Protection
Day, he said that according to the National Crime Record Bureau, Chennai and Coimbatore were considered as the most
safest cities for women. PTI NVM NVG
