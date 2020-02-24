RJD, Cong protest against use of 'laholwilaquat' by treasury bench member in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed pandemonium on Monday when opposition RJD-Congress members staged a protest over the use of the word, "laholwilaquat", by a member of the treasury bench during the welcome address of the speaker. As Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was about to finish his speech in urdu, one of the members from the treasury bench uttered "laholwilaquat", to which opposition members Shakeel Ahmad Khan (Congress), Lalit Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal) and others protested and rushed to the well of the House.

Khan later said the arabic "laholwilaquat" term is used in a negative connotation and hence, the member from the treasury bench insulted the chair and spirit of the speaker's speech. "The member is either ignorant or manifesting a particular mindset...I do not know," he added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav were present in the House during the episode. After the speaker's address, the Assembly dispersed to later meet at a joint session of both houses for the governor's speech at the start of the five-week-long budget session.

With the Bihar Assembly polls likely to be held later this year, political parties are not missing out on any opportunity to pin each other down.

