Saurabh Bhardwaj, Naresh Balyan take oath in name of Lord Hanuman

Aam Aadmi Party legislators Saurabh Bharadwaj and Naresh Balyan took oath in the name of Lord Hanuman as members of the Delhi Assembly on Monday. As Bharadwaj took oath in the name of Lord Hanuman, several legislators thumped their desks and chanted 'Jai Hanuman' during the three-day assembly session that began on Monday.

According to the Greater Kailash MLA, BJP MLA Anil Kumar Bajpai raised objection when he was taking oath in the name of Lord Hanuman. Taking to Twitter, he sought to know whether Bajpai is "anti-Hindu".

Earlier this month, Bharadwaj had announced a recitation of 'Sunderkand', a chapter in Ramcharitmanas, on the first Tuesday of every month in areas of his constituency to seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman. The BJP had termed the move a "political melodrama". On Tuesday, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will address the House.

