Will take stern action against perpetrators of Delhi violence: MoS Home Reddy

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • Created: 24-02-2020 20:46 IST
Will take stern action against perpetrators of Delhi violence: MoS Home Reddy

The Centre on Monday warned of stern action against those involved in the violence in Northeast Delhi that led to the killing of a policeman in stone pelting. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also said non-violent protests in a democratic country are acceptable but not violence which, he termed, was an attempt to dent India's image during the visit of US President Donald Trump.

"My deepest condolences to the family of the Delhi Police Head Constable who lost his life amidst the protests in Delhi. Our @narendramodi government condemns all forms of violence and we assure a stern action against the culprits," Reddy tweeted. Later talking to reporters, the minister said the central government has directed the police to take action against those involved in the violence and central forces were deployed in different parts of the national capital.

"This has been done in the wake of President Trump's visit to India. This is an attempt to dent the image of India and Government of India. I, on behalf of Government of India, condemn the killing of the policeman in the stone-pelting incident," he told reporters. Reddy said the government has not taken any action against the protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh despite a national highway being blocked for two months.

"We are taking measures in a considerate manner. We have not used any police force (to vacate the area) because it is a democratic country and peaceful protests are allowed. We will take serious step if there is any violence," he said. The minister also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for their support to the people who have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Will Rahul Ganhdi or Owaisi take the responsibility for the killing of the policeman. We are trying to resolve the issue amicably for the last two months. We are using democratic norms," he said. A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) broke out again in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur on Monday, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

Violence between groups supporting and opposing the CAA was also reported in the Chandbagh and Bhajanpura areas. This is the second day of clashes in the city where US President Trump arrived on Monday evening.

