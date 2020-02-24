Probe into phone tapping allegations delayed: Deshmukh

The Maharashtra government is yet to launch a probe into the alleged instances of tapping of

phones of certain political leaders under the previous BJP government, as there is a proposal to reconstitute the probe

panel, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh admitted that the

probe got delayed. The Shiv Sena-led state government ordered the probe

earlier this monthafter receiving many complaints from political parties and leadersabout the alleged snooping done

under the watch of the previous government. It had set up a two-member committee comprising

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Shrikant Singh andJoint Commissioner of Police (intelligence) Amitesh Kumar.

"The probe will happen for sure. It got delayed in view of a proposal to change the committee," he said.

