Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Niwas Goel re-elected unanimously as Delhi Assembly Speaker

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ram Niwas Goel was on Monday unanimously re-elected as the Speaker of Delhi Assembly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:34 IST
Ram Niwas Goel re-elected unanimously as Delhi Assembly Speaker
Senior AAP leader Ram Niwas Goel. Image Credit: ANI

Senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ram Niwas Goel was on Monday unanimously re-elected as the Speaker of Delhi Assembly. The proposal to elect the Speaker of the 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"The proposal was supported by MLAs Kuldeep Kumar, Satyendra Jain, Praveen Kumar, Dinesh Mohania, SK Bagga, Vishesh Ravi, and Raghav Chaddha, after which the motion was passed by a voice vote," said a press note. Goel is AAP MLA from Shahdara.

AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, who was elected as pro tem Speaker, administered the oath of office and secrecy to all the newly-elected MLAs. The proceedings of the first three-day special session of the Assembly began at 11 am today.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that it is clear that both the party and the opposition have full confidence in him. "In the last five years, we saw that Ram Niwas Ji was like Bhishma Pitamah of the House. He also did not give any opportunity to the opposition to complain," he said.

The Chief Minister hoped the coming five years under the chairmanship of Ram Niwas Goel will be fulfilling. Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia also congratulated Goel on behalf of all the legislators on being elected unopposed. He said that under his guidance, a new story of development will be written in Delhi.

"Under your leadership, the Delhi government will work towards developing all the Delhi constituencies at a faster pace," said Sisodia. L-G Anil Baijal will address the assembly tomorrow at 2 pm.

The AAP won 62 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in Delhi assembly elections. The BJP has 8 seats in its kitty. The Congress has not MLA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Team management has given Shafali licence to play fearless cricket: Shikha Pandey

Experienced pacer Shikha Pandey on Monday said the Indian team management has given Shafali Verma the license to play fearless cricket as the teen sensation produced another explosive innings to set up a comfortable win against Bangladesh i...

World must prepare for 'potential pandemic': WHO chief

Geneva, Feb 24 AFP The World Health Organization chief on Monday warned countries to prepare for a potential pandemic of new coronavirus, calling the sudden increase in cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea deeply concerning. Tedros Adhanom ...

USD 5 trillion economy too idealistic: Niti Aayog official

The governments target of achieving a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 sounds tooidealistic, an Niti Aayog official said on Monday. The target has been so set to raise the bar of Indiaseconomic performance, she said. For now, the ambitious...

FACTBOX-News and quotes from Julian Assange's extradition hearing

Julian Assange appeared before a British court on Monday to fight an extradition request from the United States which wants to put the 48-year-old on trial for hacking government computers and violating an espionage law.For the main story B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020