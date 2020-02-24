Left Menu
Development News Edition

Political leaders condemn violence in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:59 IST
Political leaders condemn violence in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Political leaders on Monday condemned the violence that spiralled in parts of Delhi over the citizenship act and appealed to people to maintain peace, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that violence will not be tolerated. A Delhi Police head constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured as clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas broke out again, with protesters torching houses, shops and vehicles, and hurling stones at each other.

Kejriwal urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal to restore law and order, and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained in the national capital. "I just spoke to the LG. He has assured that more police forces are being sent. Violence will not be tolerated by anyone. I request people to maintain peace. No solution will come out of violence," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the Centre would take tough measures to ensure law and order. "Anti-social elements indulged in violent incidents in Delhi, in the name of agitation to oppose the CAA," the minister of state for home told reporters here.

The perpetrators carried out the violent incidents as part of attempts to hurt the country's image at a time when US President Donald Trump is on a visit, he said. Condemning the violence, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged people to show restraint, compassion and understanding, irrespective of the provocation.

The Congress also questioned the "silence" of Home Minister Amit Shah over the clashes in Delhi and demanded his resignation. "The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion and understanding no matter what the provocation," Gandhi tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the whole day was full of violence in Delhi and appealed to Delhiites to maintain peace, asserting that violence only causes harm to the common people and the country. Lt Governor Anil Baijal instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to maintain law and order in the city.

"Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal tweeted. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he had never felt so scared in his own city.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari requested people to exercise restraint in view of the disturbance in Jafrabad, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar and surrounding areas of northeast Delhi. Delhi minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai also urged people in the area to maintain peace in the wake of clashes over the new citizenship law, saying some people were trying to disturb the atmosphere on purpose.

Rai said that he had spoken to Baijal and was assured that more police personnel would be deployed to bring the situation under control. "With folded hands, I request people in Babarpur Assembly to maintain peace. Some people are purposely trying to spoil the atmosphere. I have spoken to Delhi LG and he has assured me that more policemen will be deployed to bring the situation under control," Rai said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's trial

Here are key moments from the trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted on Monday of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann. The sentencing heari...

Airlines plunge as Italian coronavirus outbreak threatens longer crisis

European budget airlines bore the brunt of Mondays plunge in global stock markets as the arrival of the coronavirus in Italy pointed to a longer, deeper crisis than many have banked on. EasyJet dropped 16.4 and Ryanair 13.5 as airlines were...

Trump joins the league of world leaders who have visited Taj Mahal

US President Donald Trump on Monday joined the long list of world leaders who have visited Taj Mahal as he kept his sunset date with the famed mausoleum that has attracted admirers from across the globe. The President and First Lady Melania...

Police fear fresh protest at Gateway of India, step up vigil

Police presence has been stepped up at the Gateway of India to thwart any attempt by people togather at the venue to protest against the violence in Delhi, an official said on Monday night.According to the official, police personnel have be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020