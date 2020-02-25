Turnout for 2020 Nevada Democratic caucuses at 105,195

Turnout for the Nevada Democratic caucuses was 105,195, the Nevada State Democratic Party said on Monday, surpassing the 84,000 voters who participated in the 2016 Nevada caucuses.

Saturday's turnout fell short of the record 118,000 people who participated in the 2008 caucuses.

