Deepak Prakash appointed BJP''s Jharkhand unit chief

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Deepak Prakash as the party's Jharkhand unit president.

Prakash, a member of the RSS since 1973, succeeds Laxman Gilua.

The appointment, made by the party's national president JP Nadda, will come into effect immediately, BJP

national general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter. Prakash is currently the state unit's general

secretary. He has also held the posts of vice president and secretary in the past.

Gilua, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Singhbhum constituency, could not succeed in the recently-held assembly

polls from the Chakradharpur segment.

