Opposition creates ruckus in Punjab Assembly seeking dismissal of Cong minister

The Opposition on Tuesday created ruckus in the Punjab Assembly seeking dismissal of state minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu over allegations that he "harboured" militants in 1990. Members of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal stormed the Well of the House, raised slogans against the Congress government in the state and staged a walk out.

They sought Ashu's dismissal over the allegations levelled by suspended DSP Balwinder Sekhon that the minister "confessed to have harboured" two militants in early 1990s, a charge vehemently denied by him. Responding to the allegations, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Ashu has been given a "clean chit" at every level by the TADA court and other courts.

He informed the House that all the cases referred by Sekhon were scrutinised through judicial processes and no fresh evidence had been filed by the suspended DSP. The chief minister said Ashu was just 19 when his parents were killed and added that the TADA cases against him were examined by the commission set up by the then Akali government and he was duly exonerated.

AAP MLA Harpal Singh Cheema asked if a case could be reopened against former Akali legislator after 32 years then why not against Ashu. To which, Amarinder Singh replied, "Then why not initiate a case against (Akali Dal patriarch) Parkash Singh Badal who had torn copies of our Constitution?"

Rejecting charges against his minister, Amarinder Singh said if the departmental inquiry currently in progress against the suspended DSP finds him guilty, he would personally ensure the officer's dismissal under Article 311. "Had someone like Balwinder Singh Sekhon made such charges against a senior commander in the Army, he would have been court martialled and dismissed by now," the chief minister said.

