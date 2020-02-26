Left Menu
Delhi violence: Kejriwal recommends calling in Army, calls for curfew in affected areas

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Delhi Police, despite all efforts, is "unable to control the situation and instill confidence" in view of violence in the capital and recommended calling in the Army.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Delhi Police, despite all efforts, is "unable to control the situation and instill confidence" in view of violence in the capital and recommended calling in the Army. Kejriwal further stated that he is writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard.

"I have been in touch with large number of people whole night. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army should be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Home Minister to this effect," Kejriwal tweeted. Security personnel have been deployed in several areas of North-East Delhi in the wake of incidents of violence and arson in the past 48 hours. Deployments have been made in Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri areas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Tuesday chaired a meeting with Delhi Police and his ministry officials in the wake of violence that has been raging in the national capital for the past two days. On Tuesday, Shah had also chaired a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Arvind Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other political leaders regarding the violence and the prevailing situation in Delhi.

Twenty people lost their lives and 189 have been injured in the violence after pro and anti CAA groups clashed. (ANI)

