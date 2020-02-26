Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP urges Centre to deploy Army in violence-hit areas of Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 14:29 IST
AAP urges Centre to deploy Army in violence-hit areas of Delhi

Senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai on Wednesday urged the Centre to deploy the Army in the violence-hit northeast Delhi to bring the situation under control and and asked why the borders areas were not sealed despite repeated requests by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Claiming that the AAP government is doing everything it can to bring the situation under control, Singh said Union Home Minister Amit Shah cannot hold meetings just for "formality".

"Wake up Home Minister, you are calling meetings just as a formality and what are your party members doing. They are inciting violence. Just taking meetings as a formality is not going to solve anything," he said. Singh alleged that on one hand, Shah was holding meetings and on the other hand, BJP leaders were making provocative statements.

He said the situation in the national capital is "terrifying" and all this is happening in Delhi, where the law and order situation is completely under the Centre. "People instigating violence have no religion. A large number of outsiders are entering Delhi to incite violence. Why were the border areas not sealed despite Arvind Kejriwal's requests?" the AAP leader said.

"People are being killed, shops and homes are being burnt. The law and order is under the Home Ministry and since Amit Shah became the Home Minister things have deteriorated," he told reporters. Rai said the AAP has asked all party volunteers to talk to the people in violence-affected areas and spread the message of peace.

"The Delhi LG promised that additional force will be deployed and some force was deployed also, but despite that the incidents of firing did not stop," he said. Both the Aam Aadmi Party leaders said that there was no other alternative except to deploy the Army in parts of the national capital.

At least 20 people have been killed and hundreds injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the last three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

ACB conducts raids at Ranchi, Dhanbad MCD offices

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday conducted raids at Ranchi Municipal Corporation office, Dhanbad Municipal Corporation office, Ranchi Registry office and Doranda police station over corruption charges. According to ACB, the depar...

France reports first French death from coronavirus

Paris, Feb 26 AFP A 60-year-old man has become the first French victim of the coronavirus in the country, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.The man died overnight after being rushed to a Paris hospital in serious condition on Tuesd...

South Korean virus cases jump again, 1st US soldier infected

South Korean virus cases jumped again on Wednesday and the US military confirmed its first case among American soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with a growing illness cluste...

UP govt against gambling, no licences for Goa-like casinos

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said unlike Goa it will not allow casinos to come up, ruling out legalised gambling due to moral and economic reasons. Minister Satish Mahana made this clear in a reply to another BJP member in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020