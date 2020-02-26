DMDK raises demand for RS seat with AIADMK; Matter to be

The Vijaykanth-led DMDK on Wednesday reminded the ruling AIADMK of its demand for a Rajya

Sabha seat in the coming elections to the Upper house, but the lead partner said it has to consider aspects like

accommodating its senior leaders before arriving at a conclusion.

While DMDK Treasurer Premalatha, wife of party chief Vijayakanth, said the matter was agreed upon when an alliance

was forged for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AIADMK Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami said it would be

discussed at the party high command. As many as six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu are

falling vacant in April following the retirement of as many members from the upper House.

The MPs who would complete their term are S Muthukaruppan, AK Selvaraj, Vijila Sathyananth (all AIADMK),

expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa who has since joined the BJP, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and TK Rangarajan of the CPI (M).

On Wednesday, Premalatha said, "we discussed (Rajya Sabha) when the alliance was formed. Captain (Vijayakanth, as

he is addressed by supporters) and we have always followed coalition dharma."

"We think the chief minister will give Rajya Sabha seat in lines with coalition dharma. We will wait and see," she

told reporters here. The demand was made when the alliance was forged but the

AIADMK side had said it will be dealt with later, she added.

Palaniswami, however, said the decision on the matter has to be decided by the AIADMK high command.

"Everybody has a right to demand. But the high command alone has to decide on this. In AIADMK too, there are many

senior leaders which also we have to consider," he told media in Tiruchirappalli.

The DMDK was part of the AIADMK-led alliance also comprising the BJP and PMK among others which fought the 2019

Lok Sabha polls. The party drew a blank from all the four seats it

contested from.

