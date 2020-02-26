Left Menu
Sule demands Amit Shah's resignation over Delhi violence

  PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 26-02-2020 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 16:15 IST
NCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah owning moral responsibility for the "huge security lapse" in connection with the violence in Delhi, which has so far killed 20 people. The Baramati MP also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct a "transparent" probe into the alleged security lapse.

"The Centre should be held responsible for what has happened in Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah must resignowning moral responsibility," Sule told reporters outside the Vidhan Bhavan (Legislature Complex) here.

"It is a huge security lapse during US President Donald Trump's visit. The home minister is responsible for it," she added. "There should be an impartial probe into it...It is my humble request that the PM carries out a transparent inquiry into the security lapse," the NCP leader said.

At least 20 people have been killed since Sunday in the communal violence in Northeast Delhi, triggered after clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters.

Talking to reporters separately, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said, "TheGodhra model has been replicated in Delhi." He was referring to the 2002 post-Godhra communal riots in Gujarat, in which over 1,000 people, mostly from the minority community, were killed.

