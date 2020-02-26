Led by Priyanka, Congress marches to oppose violence in Delhi

Congress leaders led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday took out a 'peace march' in the wake of Delhi violence that has left at least 22 people dead and around 190 people injured in the past three days. The 'peace march' started from AICC headquarters and finished at Gandhi Smriti. Sushmita Dev and KC Venugopal were also present in the march.

Congress spokesperson, PL Punia told ANI: "We are not doing politics over Delhi violence. We want the culprits behind the mayhem to be punished. We are taking out this march for harmony and peace." The Congress has also called a meeting of its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

Blaming the Central government for the violence that has rattled the city, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has asked for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation. The party will also hold a march and give a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, informed party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. (ANI)

