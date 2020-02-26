Kejriwal visits northeast Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the violence-hit northeast Delhi on Wednesday. According to an official, the chief minister also visited the office of deputy commissioner of police (northeast). He was accompanied Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said his government would give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence. PTI BUN HMB
