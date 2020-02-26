BJP spokesman Patra praises Trump for not commenting on CAA
The BJP on Wednesday appreciated US President Donald Trump for refusing to get drawn into the
controversial CAA issue during this India visit, saying this scuttled attempts by some people who had created anti-
government atmosphere to get him speak on the matter. BJP national spokesman Sambit Patra said similar
attempts were made during the visit of then US President Barack Obama by creating an atmosphere against the saffron
party and projecting that it was behind attacks on churches in India.
Trump, during his trip to New Delhi on Tuesday, steered clear of controversial issues, including the
Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). To a question on the CAA, that has raised concerns
from a particular community and led to nationwide protests, Trump had said he would not like to discuss that.
"Hopefully, they are going to make the right decision for their people. That's really up to India," the US president
had said at a press conference. Patra, here to take part in an interactive session on
Building Foundations of a New India", said a section of the media was waiting for Trump to make a statement on the CAA.
Some journalists were anticipating that Trump would make some statement on CAA. They (journalists) were waiting
for America to take this question on CAA and they felt that somewhere Trump will speak against our Prime minister Narendra
Modi, the surgeon-turned-politician said. But look at the way Trump handled it. Hats off to
him. He said no answers on CAA. He said it is right of India. I cannot say anything. India is a sovereign country, Patra
said. The BJP spokesman said colour on the faces of some
people changed when Trump refused to answer questions on the CAA.
I am surprised that some people get upset even when someone praises our country, he said.
Recalling Obamas visit, Patra said at that time attempts were made to create an atmosphere that churches were
being attacked in India. The Congress had created this atmosphere. Obama was
asked questions (on alleged church attacks) and he said there should be tolerance. It had made headlines world over, he
said. But later it came to light that these so called
attacks were nothing but glass window of a church getting broken after being hit by a football and some thief stealing
a bulb, the BJP spokesman said. "No one had attacked churches. I condemn the action of
those people who tried to create a similar atmosphere on the CAA during Trumps visit, he said.
Claiming that India has come a long in way in projecting its image internationally, Patra recalled the visit
of former US President Bill Clinton to New Delhi in March 2000.
Many people must be remembering. Many years ago when Bill Clinton had come to India, Members of Parliament were
jumping on each other to get close to him. Everyone wanted to touch him, he said.
We have travelled a long way since then. Now our Prime Minister goes to the USA, where he attends 'Howdy Modi'
programme and holds the hands of President Donald Trump and introduces him to the Americans," Patra said.
