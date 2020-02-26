RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tributes to Parameswaran

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Sangh ideologue and founder

director of Bhartiya Vichara Kendram P Parameswaran who died recently.

Participating in the programme Namaami Parameswaram organised in memory of Parameswaran, he said the late leader

was a "wonderful human", who dedicated his life to the ideology he believed in.

"Parameshwar ji was a wonderful human. Those who have met him knows his qualities. The vacuum created by his demise

needs to be filled by us. That should be our resolution. That will be the real 'Sradhanjali' for him. We need to achieve all

the qualities he had shown us," Bhagwat said. The programme was presided over by V R Prabodhachandran

Nair, former chairman of Kerala Kalamandalam. Swami Sadbhavananda of Sreeramakrishna Ashram, Swami

Vivikthananda of Chinmaya Mission, Swami Vishalananda of Sivagiri Mutt, Swami Amritas Swaroopananda of Amritanandamayi

Mutt and Sri M of Sadsang Foundation were among others who participated.

A thinker and a prolific writer, 93-year old Parameswaran died on February 9 at Ottappalam in Kerala.

A leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Parameswaran, who had worked with the likes of Deendayal

Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Sangh days, was honoured with Padma Shri in 2004 and Padma

Vibhushan in 2018.

