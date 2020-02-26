Left Menu
'Is it the end of democracy?' Mamata pens poem condemning Delhi violence

  Kolkata
  Updated: 26-02-2020 23:57 IST
  Created: 26-02-2020 22:50 IST
'Is it the end of democracy?' Mamata pens poem condemning Delhi violence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote a poem condemning the violence in Delhi as she sought answers for the incidents of vandalism and arson. "Search for an address getting lost/ A storm raging the country at gunpoint/ a peaceful country turned violent / Is it the end of democracy?" she penned.

She further wrote, "Who will give the answer?/ Will there be a solution/ You and me are deaf and dumb/ The sacred land turns into a hell." Twenty-four people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has refrained from making strong statements about the violence. Senior TMC leaders, who spoke to PTI on condition of anonymity, said they have been asked not to make "any out of turn statement on the issue without prior permission of the party".

Banerjee on Tuesday expressed concerns over the incidents of arson and violence and appealed to people to maintain calm and peace. The opposition CPI(M) and Congress took a dig at Mamata Banerjee's party and said it was part of a "tacit understanding between the BJP and the TMC".

"When all the political parties are demanding Amit Shah's resignation, the TMC is maintaining a stoic silence," CPI(M) legislative party leader Sujan Chakraborty said. The TMC leadership denied the charge as baseless.

