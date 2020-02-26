Gold worth over Rs 26 lakh seized at Mangaluru Airport

The Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport arrested a passenger for attempting to smuggle gold on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Moideen Arzan hailing from Uppala, Kasaragod, who arrived from Dubai by Air India flight IX814. He was caught attempting to smuggle gold in paste form concealed within rubber capsules inside his rectum.

The recovered 24 karat gold weighing 619 grams was valued at approximately Rs 26.30 lakh. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.