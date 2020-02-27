Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Rouhani says no urban quarantines planned as Iran coronavirus toll hits 19

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 00:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 00:06 IST
UPDATE 2-Rouhani says no urban quarantines planned as Iran coronavirus toll hits 19
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran had no plans to quarantine any "cities and districts" in response to the country's coronavirus outbreak, which the health ministry said had killed 19 people, state TV reported.

There were however plans to impose some restriction at holy Shi'ite sites and cancel some sermons on Friday, the Islamic Republic's traditional day of public prayer said Health Minister Saeed Namaki. Iran has had the highest number of deaths from the virus outside China, where it emerged in late 2019. Health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said 139 people had been infected.

Officials announced Iran's first deaths and infections from the coronavirus as recently as last week, and the sharp rise in numbers in a short time has led Iranians to criticize authorities online and accuse them of a cover-up, charge officials have denied. Rouhani accused longtime enemy the United States of trying to paralyze the country with fear.

"We must not let America add a new virus to the coronavirus by halting our social activities by spreading tremendous fear," said Rouhani, according to state TV. Namaki said later that some decisions had been taken that still needed Rouhani's approval.

"We have decided to impose partial visit restrictions on holy Shi'ite sites and Friday prayer sermons in some cities will not be held this week," Minister Namaki told state TV. He added that the closure of schools and some universities might be extended for another week.

Authorities had ordered the nationwide cancellation of concerts and soccer matches and the closure of schools and universities in many provinces, and have urged Iranians to stay at home. Iranian media published pictures of buses and metro stations being disinfected in Tehran, where banners in main streets called on Iranians not to shake hands and touch surfaces in public places.

Several of Iran's neighbors have closed their joint borders and banned flights from Iran due to fears over the virus, which could hurt the Islamic Republic's already fragile economy. Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, and Pakistan have all reported cases of coronavirus involving people who traveled to Iran.

Rouhani also said that coronavirus must not become an enemy weapon that prevents business in Iran. Iran's economy has been battered since the United States withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

"Corona should not be turned into a weapon of our enemies for shutting down work and production in the country," Rouhani said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Canadiens D Mete (foot) out for season

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a fractured foot, the team announced Wednesday. Mete was injured when he was struck by a shot during a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 18.The 21-year...

UPDATE 3-Trump accuses cable TV of making coronavirus look 'as bad as possible'

U.S. President Donald Trump accused two cable TV news channels of presenting the danger from the coronavirus in as bad a light as possible and upsetting financial markets, as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a likely ...

Special Police Commissioner takes stock of situation in violence-affected North-East Delhi

Newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner Law and Order SN Shrivastava late on Wednesday took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in North-East district of the national capital. Security has been deployed at various lo...

US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground on fears of NY virus spread

U.S. stocks lost ground with the SP falling to session lows in a volatile session on investor jitters on Wednesday over the prospect of coronavirus cases in New York after officials said they were monitoring 83 people who visited China. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020