Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. brewery shooting could spur gun debate in presidential race

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:30 IST
U.S. brewery shooting could spur gun debate in presidential race

A Molson Coors Beverage Co employee has shot five co-workers to death before taking his own life at the company's beer-brewing complex in Milwaukee, the latest episode in a rising tide of gun violence already reverberating in the U.S. presidential race.

Authorities offered few details of the circumstances surrounding Wednesday afternoon's shooting and no explanation for what might have triggered the carnage. "This is a tragic day for our city, this is a tragic day for our state," Mayor Tom Barrett said outside the landmark facility known to locals as the old Miller brewery.

Some 1,400 employees work at the Molson Coors campus, which consists of about 20 buildings, and most were forced to remain holed up inside for several hours as police methodically swept the facilities to secure the property. The suspect, who was believed to have acted alone, was described by police only as a 51-year-old Milwaukee resident and employee of Molson Coors.

Police storming the building where the shooting unfolded found the assailant dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, Milwaukee police chief Alfonso Morales told reporters Wednesday evening. The bodies of his five victims, also employees of the plant, were found in the same building. It was unclear whether the gunman and his dead co-workers knew one another. The victims' names were not immediately released.

No one else was injured in the violence, which was confined to the brewing complex, located west of the downtown area, and did not involve members of the general public, Morales said. The shooting in Milwaukee, the largest city in the key U.S. election swing state of Wisconsin, seemed likely to reignite a contentious debate about gun control in the midst of the U.S. presidential campaign.

The front-runner for the Democratic nomination, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, came under criticism earlier this week from former Vice President Joe Biden and other primary rivals for his record on gun control. The campaign of another Democratic candidate, Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, was set to host a roundtable discussion about gun violence at an event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

A campaign spokeswoman said the event, which Bloomberg was not planning to attend, was previously scheduled, but added, "recent events will likely be discussed." Democrats have seized on firearms control and the epidemic of gun violence as an issue with which they hope to galvanize voters as they confront President Donald Trump and his Republican Party - largely opposed to tighter gun regulations - in the upcoming November elections.

Trump, acknowledging the shooting on Wednesday as he opened a White House news conference about the coronavirus outbreak, referred to the gunman as a "wicked murderer" and called the gun violence "a terrible thing." "Our hearts go out to the people of Wisconsin and to the families," he said.

Last year saw 417 mass shootings in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive, the highest annual number since the nonprofit research group started keeping a tally in 2013. GVA defines a mass shooting as any in which at least four people, excluding the perpetrator, are shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

We read and handle situations better now: Bhatia

Wicket-keeper batswoman Taniya Bhatia says the Indian team has got better at reading and handling different situations, which was evident during the recent tri-series in Australia In the T20 tri-series, played just before the World Cup, Ind...

UK's Gove says confident of equivalency assessments by June

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday he was confident the European Union would have completed its assessments on the prospects of equivalency in financial services by the end of June. Britain and the EU have agreed to asses...

Broken desks, burnt books, half-charred boards tell sordid tales of vandalised schools in Delhi

Welcome to a very happy school reads a half-charred board at a private school in Brijpuri area of North East Delhi which is now home to broken desks and burnt books after it was vandalised during the violence. Arun Modern Senior Secondar...

'Chicken sales down 50%, prices by 70% in India on coronavirus rumour'

Chicken sales in India have come down over 50 per cent and prices by 70 per cent in the last one month as speculation swirled on social media that chicken causes coronavirus disease, denting both demand and prices, a top Godrej Agrovet offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020