Mansukh Mandaviya chairs meeting to start Karaikal-Jaffna ferry service

Minister of State for Shipping (I/C) is on a visit to Tamilnadu and Puducherry. Shri Mandaviya called on Lt.Governor of Puducherry Dr.Kiran Bedi.

After the courtesy call, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a consultative meeting with the Minister of Transport, Puducherry, officials and various stakeholders for starting the Ferry Service between Karaikal Port in Puducherry, India to KKS Port in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

The Meeting concluded after positive discussions to start Ferry Service between Karaikal and Jaffna. This ferry service will provide benefits to the people of both countries. The benefits include:

● Reduced travel time

● Easy and cheap travel alternative

● Enhanced economic activities between the two countries

● Smooth connectivity for the pilgrims of both the countries

(With Inputs from PIB)

