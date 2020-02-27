IEC notifies political parties to submit renewal letter by 31 March

The Electoral Commission (IEC) will deregister 138 inactive political parties should they not inform the commission in writing of their intention to remain registered by 31 March 2020.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IEC said the move was in accordance with the Electoral Act, which requires that a party that is not represented in any sphere of government, must renew its registration before the last day of January of every year.

"Of the 450 political parties currently registered, 93 are represented in the National, Provincial or a Municipal Legislature," said the IEC.

Furthermore, 219 parties have either contested an election in the past two years, are recent registrations or have informed the Commission of their intention to renew their registration by the due date.

The Electoral Commission said it has sent letters and SMSes to the remaining 138 registered parties, notifying them to submit a letter requesting renewal by 31 March 2020 or be deregistered.

A final list of parties being deregistered will be published in the Government Gazette in April 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

