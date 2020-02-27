Left Menu
Development News Edition

IEC notifies political parties to submit renewal letter by 31 March

“Of the 450 political parties currently registered, 93 are represented in the National, Provincial or a Municipal Legislature,” said the IEC.

IEC notifies political parties to submit renewal letter by 31 March
Furthermore, 219 parties have either contested an election in the past two years, are recent registrations or have informed the Commission of their intention to renew their registration by the due date. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

The Electoral Commission (IEC) will deregister 138 inactive political parties should they not inform the commission in writing of their intention to remain registered by 31 March 2020.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the IEC said the move was in accordance with the Electoral Act, which requires that a party that is not represented in any sphere of government, must renew its registration before the last day of January of every year.

"Of the 450 political parties currently registered, 93 are represented in the National, Provincial or a Municipal Legislature," said the IEC.

Furthermore, 219 parties have either contested an election in the past two years, are recent registrations or have informed the Commission of their intention to renew their registration by the due date.

The Electoral Commission said it has sent letters and SMSes to the remaining 138 registered parties, notifying them to submit a letter requesting renewal by 31 March 2020 or be deregistered.

A final list of parties being deregistered will be published in the Government Gazette in April 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

AU chief flags disputes over gay rights, justice in EU talks

Addis Ababa, Feb 27 AFP The African Union chief on Thursday highlighted differences over topics like international justice and gay rights at a meeting with the European Union intended to deepen the partnership between their continents Certa...

Iran bans Chinese citizens from entering the country - IRNA

Iran has banned Chinese citizens from entering the country, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday, amid the spread of the new coronavirus across the Islamic Republic that had killed 26 Iranians.Iran, which has the highest numb...

NGT suspends environment clearance to housing complex near DU in north Delhi

The National Green Tribunal on Thursday suspended the environmental clearance granted to the construction of a housing complex adjacent to the Delhi University campus and constituted a committee to study the viability of the project A benc...

ONGC, HPCL buy out bankers in Petronet MHB for Rs 371 cr

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp ONGC and its subsidiary Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL have bought out lenders in Petronet MHB Ltd, the firm that owns a petroleum product pipeline in Mangalore, for about Rs 371 crore A consortium of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020