Congress has time and again insulted 'Bharat Mata,' says BJP's Anil Vij

Following a ruckus in Haryana Assembly over Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal's reported remark "Inse toh Bharat Mata ki Jai bulva lo," Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that Congress has time and again insulted 'Bharat Mata.' "Congress used 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' as a taunt. They insulted Bharat Mata time and again. Won't allow if someone uses Bharat Mata as a taunt," Vij told reporters.

Commenting on the issue of the Delhi riots, he said," It was pre-planned. For days people were sitting at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Chief Minister Kejriwal not even once tried to interact with them and enquired their issues. Not even once did the Delhi government tried to cajole those people." "Congress has incited the people of the country to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). All the opposition parties, including Congress, are trying to tarnish the image of the country," he added.

At least 38 people have died in the violence in Delhi, which ensued after clashes between two opposing factions over the newly-amended CAA. Meanwhile commenting on Haryana's upcoming budget, he said," This is the first time the CM will present the budget. Before preparing the budget he talked to many people, including all ministers and various officials. This time the budget will be a realistic one." (ANI)

