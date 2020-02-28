TDP calls for bandh, holds protest rally against Naidu's detention

Condemning the detention of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the party has called for a 'bandh' on Friday. A protest rally on the issue, led by former MLA Tangirala Sowmya, was also held here in Nandigama town of Krishna district. Yesterday, TDP chief Naidu was taken into preventive detention by police at the airport in Visakhapatnam and later sent back to Vijayawada. Naidu was on a two-day visit to Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.

Many shops and private schools remained shut during 'bandh'. People holding placards and posters in support of Naidu participated in the rally. They also raised slogans against the YSRCP government. Talking to reporters, Sowmya alleged: "YSRCP has intentionally blocked Chandrababu Naidu's entry to Visakhapatnam. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government is targetting political opponents and filing cases in a vindictive manner." (ANI)

