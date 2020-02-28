Left Menu
Salman Khurshid urges people to stop blame game and restore peace in Delhi

  Updated: 28-02-2020 17:42 IST
Congress leader Salman Khurshid speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Reacting to the violence in North-East Delhi, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday urged people to stop the blame game and restore peace and calm to the national capital. "It is very tragic and sad. It is such a situation where you can't blame a portion of the population for the violence. Stop talking about who is to be blamed. Do what can be done to bring peace and calm and restore confidence amongst the people, no matter which segment of society they come from," the leader told ANI.

"When things are in control we can sit down and figure out who is responsible and of course the job of the authorities and of the police is to make people accountable if they have done something wrong," he added. On helping the people in need, the senior Congress leader said, "I think right now screaming at each other is not the answer. First responsibility is to bring humanitarian aid to them and make sure that wherever there is fire it is doused as quickly and as effectively as possible."

At least 42 people have lost their lives while around 200 people were injured in the violence that has rocked Delhi over the last few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

