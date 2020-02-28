Congress workers stage demonstrations in Odisha against Shah

Congress activists indifferent parts of Odisha staged demonstrations on Fridayagainst Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding hisresignation in the wake of communal clashes in Delhi

The Congress's state unit, which was opposing Shah'stwo-day visit to the state, organised demonstrations inBhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Atahgarh, among otherplaces

"Shah is the home minister of the country, he shouldtake moral responsibility for the communal clashes in thenational capital and resign," said senior Congress leaderBhakta Charan Das.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.