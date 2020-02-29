Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some political parties rubbing salt into wounds of violence victims: Naqvi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 12:15 IST
Some political parties rubbing salt into wounds of violence victims: Naqvi

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said some political parties and "professional provokers" were rubbing salt into the wounds of those affected by the communal riots, but harmony will prevail Provokers and perpetrators will be in prison and peace and harmony will prevail, the senior BJP leader said, adding that this should be "our commitment and the confidence".

Instead of healing the wounds of the victims of the violence, some political parties and "professional provokers" are rubbing salt into their wounds, Naqvi told reporters here The "secular ride" on the unfortunate communal riots should be stopped, Naqvi said.

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure the victims get justice and perpetrators are punished heavily and peace and harmony is restored," the minister said The death toll in Delhi's communal violence rose to 42 on Friday as the situation showed some signs of returning to normalcy and clouds of smoke cleared to reveal the extent of the damage from the worst riots in the city in over three decades.

"When we heard reports of violence and anarchy, at the same time we have witnessed several examples of harmony and brotherhood. This is the strength of 'unity in diversity' of my India," Naqvi said He said the unity and harmony is the soul of a secular and democratic India.

"We should not allow the soul and strength of India to weaken under any circumstances," he said Any kind of violence not only inflicts injuries to a human but also the entire humanity and it also hurts the soul of India, he said.

"It is the national duty of all of us to ensure that the fabric of harmony and unity doesn't get weaken under any circumstances," Naqvi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ensuring that all citizens get benefit and justice is the governments responsibility and also the base of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas. Addressing a public meeting at Samajik Saha...

Russia asks citizens to avoid foreign travel over virus fears

A senior Russian official on Saturday called on citizens of the country to refrain from non-essential travel abroad over fears about the growing number of coronavirus cases internationally. Anna Popova, the head of Russias consumer health w...

Pigeons spotted inside GoAir flight in Ahmedabad

In an unusual incident, two pigeons were spotted by passengers in a GoAir flight going to Jaipur from Ahmedabad. The incident took place on Friday. The birds were seen inside the cabin as the plane was preparing for take-off.The crew member...

Turkey destroys chemical warfare facility in Syria: official

Turkey destroys chemical warfare facility in Syria official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020